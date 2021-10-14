UP bananas being exported to Iran

Lucknow, Oct 14 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh is all set to export bananas to Iran.



The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), an apex organiSation under the Union ministry of commerce and industry, will dispatch the first-ever shipment of bananas from Uttar Pradesh to Iran by sea route through Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.



Officials of APEDA's regional office in Uttar Pradesh said the shipment will be sent by registered exporter M/s Desai Agro Foods from Mango Pack House at Malihabad in Lucknow district.



"It will be the first time that the international market will taste the bananas from Uttar Pradesh. The fruit is being procured directly from farmers of Palia Kalan, Lakhimpur, and brought to the packhouse. Two containers of 40 feet will be sent to the Iranian market on trial basis," said an APEDA official.



--IANS

amita/ksk/





