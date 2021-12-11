UP Assembly polls: Political parties go all out to woo voters

By Vivek Tripathi

Lucknow, Dec 11 (IANS) Political parties are pulling out all the possible stops to woo the electorate in the run-up to the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh scheduled next year.





The ruling BJP is playing on the pitch of law and order situation, development and religion, while the opposition is taking on the government on unemployment, inflation and farmers' issues.



The BJP feels that this time, Ayodhya and Kashi will be the poll planks.



The construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya fuelling the poltics in the state, with almost all parties offering prayers now.



Through the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, the BJP is contemplating to project development and Hindutva.



Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of the BJP-ruled states, who will be visiting Varanasi on the occasion of the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor on December 13 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, can have 'darshan' of Ram Lalla.



Even before the announcement for UP polls, Modi has been frequenting the state several times. From September till date, Modi visited the state eight times. He is also scheduled to visit the state five times in December.



During his visits, Modi is training guns on the Samajwadi Party (SP), and heaping praises on the Yogi Adityanath-led government for development and good law and order situation in the state.



Home Minister Amit Shah, who is know as 'Chanakya' of the BJP, is also listing the 'achievements' of the double-engine government in the state and at the Centre.



The SP is also leaving no stone unturned. Besides Muslim-Yadav votes, it is also focussing on Backward Class votes. To set the social and caste equations right, the SP is stitching alliance with the smaller parties.



SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is not missing even a single opportunity to state that all developemnt projects being inaugurated by the BJP were originally initiated by the SP, adding that the saffron camp is busy cutting the ribbons only.



To take on the BJP in Eastern UP, the SP has forged an alliance with Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar. There are many other parties, who have strong caste equations.



For Western UP, the SP has joined hands with the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) led by Jayant Chaudhary.



The BSP, on its part, is holding 'Brahman Sammelan' in a bid to woo the Brahmin voters. Besides, to keep its Dalit votebank intact, it is making a separate strategy.



The BSP is also hitting out at the BJP over the law and order situation and polarisation in the state.



Political analyst Siddharth Kalhans said that the BJP will enter the poll fray with Kashi as the focal point.



With the inauguration of the first phase of his dream project, Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, the Prime Minister is sending across a message that "we have fulfilled our promise on Ayodhya, and keeping it in Kashi too".



Modi will be visiting Kashi thrice this month.



Inviting Chief Ministers from other BJP-ruled states, and making arrangements for live telecast of the inauguration ceremony are just a few attempts to convince the people that the saffron party keeps its promises.



The Congress too is trying to woo the women voters with its General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi recently recently unveiling a separate manifesto for the fairer sex.



The manifesto promises that if voted to power, the Congress will allot 40 per cent of the 20 lakh new jobs it aims to create in the state to women. It also promises that every girl studying in 10+2 will get a smartphone, while girls enrolled in undergraduate programmes will get a Scooty.



