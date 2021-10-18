UP Assembly pays tributes to Kalyan Singh

Lucknow, Oct 18 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha on Monday paid glowing tributes to former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, who had passed away on August 21 after a prolonged illness.



UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath moved the condolence resolution in the state assembly.



The Chief Minister said that Singh's contribution to politics was unmatched.



"He was an astute leader, a great orator and played a key role in the Ayodhya movement," Adityanath said.



The Chief Minister chronicled the late leader's political journey and said that his demise has left a vacuum that would be hard to fill.



Leaders of all parties also paid tributes to the late leader and the House observed a two-minute silence in his memory.



--IANS

amita/svn