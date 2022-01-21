UoH, TCS team up for next-gen communication tech innovation

Hyderabad, Jan 21 (IANS) The University of Hyderabad (UoH), has tied up with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for collaboration in research and innovation on next-generation communications technologies, semiconductor engineering, and heterogeneous computing architectures.



TCS and UoH entered into a strategic alliance to propel research and innovation around technologies such as RF Frontend, antenna design for next-generation communication technologies and semiconductor design for the next-generation computing architectures.



Prof B. J. Rao, Vice-Chancellor, UoH, said, "Such partnerships with industry are a crucial component of our endeavours to encourage UoH academicians' research and innovation initiatives, which will remain anchored to industry imperatives and play a meaningful role in addressing critical business challenges."



The MoU between TCS and UoH, one of India's Institution of Eminence, will enable the seamless exchange of ideas and collaboration between research teams from both organisations to develop high performance, secure, intelligent, cognitive, and sustainable next-generation technologies.



K Ananth Krishnan, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, TCS, said: "Each new generation of wireless technology offers an increasing opportunity to seamlessly integrate humans and machines. This initiative will explore NextGen communication and computation, accelerate digitalisation, and contribute to our customers' growth and transformation journeys."



Innovations in communication, computing and sensing technologies have the potential to re-imagine every facet of humanity and build a better future for society at large, UoH officials said.



