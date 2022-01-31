Unwind skin after a long day with the goodness of natural Ayurveda

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANSlife) We're all working under the strain of unrealistic deadlines and the constant stress of the virus. It has an impact not only on our minds but also on our physical well-being, which causes the skin to age faster. It can also impair the skin's natural barrier, which can be reversed by using a de-stressing skincare routine. Adult acne, which is primarily caused by stress, has been linked to lack of a skincare routine, according to research. As a result, a well-balanced skincare routine can save us from having dull skin!





Inveda has combined science and the ancient art of Ayurveda to create skincare. From researching Vedic scriptures to combining them with modern ingredients, each product balances the energy zones in our bodies, as our inner beauty reflects on our skin!



INVEDA Anti-Depressant and Anxiety Kit



Inveda's aromatic essential oils are medicinally proven to improve the health of the body, mind and spirit. Lavender and Bergamot Essential Oil have gained popularity as body and mind rejuvenators. The role of carrier oils should not be forgotten as they aid aromatherapy by complementing the role of oils. Anxiety care package Includes a wellness experience with the natural therapeutic properties of Lavender and Bergamot that treat and heal you with the Vedic principles of Inveda.



Lavender oil plays a vital role in calming down the nervous system that includes in the anxiety care package and helps to treat alleviated anxiety which can seriously harm your mental as well as physical health. Lavender is a multipurpose oil. It is purported to have anti-inflammatory and antifungal benefits that detoxify skin, thus soothing the body and mind. Bergamot oil aids in tackling depression. It helps to reduce the release of stress hormones during stressful situations thus calming the body and mind which ensures reducing the symptoms of depression. Jojoba oil is used to dilute the essential oils and help "carry" them into the skin. It can be used alone also to massage the full body.



CICA Healing Kit -- For glass skin (Korean formulation)



Cica Healing Kit is invented with the philosophy of merging Ayurveda with Korean technology for 10 times faster action for flawless youthful skin. It penetrates deeper into the tired skin, concentrates the skin texture during the night, and forms a moisturising film, perfecting comfortable and moist skin. Additionally, it builds protein that reduces pigmentation, eliminates aging and promotes collagen to heal, nourish and moisturise deeply without clogging your pores.



The healing kit consists of -- Cica healing face wash, is a profound cleanser for all types of skin, especially for sensitive skin that removes the excess sebum and deep-seated residue, with its thick foam and amazing adherence.



The healing day cream, created for sensitive skin is a multi-purpose soothing cream for dry skin irritations with imparting long-lasting moisture with a fresh texture. Repair and soothe damaged skin quickly, create a cica barrier to protect the skin from the external environment, and give a calming effect.



Cica healing night cream improves skin's blood circulation just as the blend of collagen and skin tissue.



Anti pigmentation skincare kit



Ancient Ayurvedic technology effectively breaks up the melanin that accumulated to form discoloration on your skin. The natural essence of Ayurvedic ingredients of whitening cream and anti-pigmentation blend works generously on stubborn blemishes and melasma to vanish it away. Moreover, this magical anti pigmentation kit is all set to give you a clear tone.



Loaded with Rosemary, Lemon and Turmeric that targets the black dark spots and pigment patches and imparts you perfect flawless skin with a radiant glow. It consists of -- Neem and Gotukola Face wash cleverly infuses the hydra boost and cleanses the skin. Whitening cream targets the old dark spots and erases them efficiently. Sunscreen Spf 30 creates a protective shield and safeguards your skin from harmful sunrays. Anti-pigmentation Blend, a lightweight formula deeply penetrates up to seven skin layers and deletes the dark age spots with ease.



Concentrated Vitamin C Serum 20 per cent -- skin healer



Achieve flawless radiant skin tone with Inveda's Vitamin C Serum, infused with hyaluronic acid and orange peel. Its natural actives neutralise the formation of free radicals and keep your skin cells healthy for a perfect bright and velvety complexion. It accelerates the production of collagen that prevents signs of aging. With continuous use, it diminishes the formation of dull spots and reduces the dark spots leading to an even skin tone with the best spotless clear texture in two weeks or less.



The new concentrated vitamin C serum for face benefits with micro-essence of Hyaluronate and herbs provides deep hydration and supports collagen structure, orange peel extracts fades dark spots, reduces dullness and counter the fine lines, wrinkles and other signs of skin issues. Its vital nutrients brighten, hydrate and energise skin cells while you take your beauty sleep and secure the skin against sun damage, micropollutants, free radicals, dull, aging, and open pores.



Acne treatment kit



The essence of Ayurveda has all kinds of aushadhies to treat any kind of ailment. Moreover, Inveda combines their master products to treat your acne and acne scars with the best anti-acne facial kit. Treatment kit contains no chemical abrasions. Additionally, our best anti-acne kit is infused with lavender, tea tree, sweet almond oil, Gotukola and Aswagandha.



Neem and Gotukola Face wash pulls out the excess dirt and cleanses out the pores to accelerate the process of anti-acne Blend. Healing Day Cream protects you all day long from harmful free radicals present in the atmosphere. Healing Day Cream heals the skin instantly and prevents your skin from being affected by the harmful blue rays and sun rays which damages your skin up to 10 layers. Anti Acne Blend, consists of lavender and tea tree extracts that target the root cause and instantly regulate the sebum production.



Kumkumadi tailam kit



Inveda's best-selling Kumkumadi Tailam Kit, a blend of 25 miraculous ingredients, effectively prevents nine major skin problems starting with acne, pigmentation, wrinkles, blemishes, and many more. The Kumkumadi combo contains 25 ancient rare herbs along with essential oil, saffron and vetiver, aloe vera, shea butter, and a combination of vitamin complexes like A, C & E that cleanse the skin and give it an instant glow. Kumkumadi Tailam Face Cream is a combination of saffron oil and punarvana root extracts that makes the Kumkumadi cream act as a Rasayana, meaning rejuvenator of the skin.



It clears the skin from toxins and makes it glow remarkably. Kumkumadi Tailam Face Scrub has a rich concentration of four powerful ingredients. They are saffron oil, sunflower seed oil, walnut powder and sesame oil. Sunflower seed oil provides vitamin E. Kumkumadi Tailam Face Oil is the combination of saffron or Kumkumadi oil and sandalwood which becomes the product's dynamic duo. It's the ideal combination to reduce scars, acne marks, uneven skin tone, clogged pores and inflammation.



