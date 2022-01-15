Unvaccinated students not to be allowed in Haryana schools

Chandigarh, Jan 15 (IANS) Unvaccinated students would not be allowed to attend the schools in the state when they reopen, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said on Saturday.



"Children in the age group of 15 to 18 years will not be allowed to enter schools when they reopen. Parents are requested to get their wards vaccinated to ensure their protection from Covid," Vij said in a tweet.



This week the government announced that all schools and colleges in the state will be closed till January 26 in view of the increasing cases of Covid-19.



Education Minister Kanwar Pal said during this period, online teaching would continue in which schools and colleges would take necessary action by focusing on the preparation of the upcoming examinations.



--IANS

vg/pgh







