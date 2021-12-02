'Unstoppable with NBK': Anil Ravipudi, Brahmanandam appear on Balakrishna's talk show

Hyderabad, Dec 2 (IANS) Tollywood star Nandamuri Balakrishna's celebrity talk show 'Unstoppable with NBK' is flying high and the show has grabbed the attention of the Telugu OTT audience with record-breaking viewership.



As the third episode of the show is coming soon, the makers unveiled a brand new promo that features Balakrishna in conversation with ace comedian Brahmanandam and Telugu film director Anil Ravipudi. The trio is seen having fun.



To everyone's surprise, Balakrishna is seen enacting Venkatesh Daggubati's signature 'Venky Aasan' from Ravipudi's super hit movie 'F2'. The promo has ticked hundreds of views, creating hype around the upcoming episode with the three.



Noted actors Manchu Mohan Babu, Manchu Vishu Vardhan Babu, and Manchu Lakshmi appeared on the first episode of the show while the second episode had Telugu hero Nani.



There is talk that the show will witness Telugu star Mahesh Babu in one of the upcoming episodes.



Balakrishna's latest movie 'Akhanda' was released in theatres on Thursday. With positive reports from all over, the Boyapati Srinu directorial seems to be a hit for Balakrishna.



