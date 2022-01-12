UNSC takes matter of hijacked UAE vessel, India seeks release of crew

New Delhi/New York, Jan 12 (IANS) India took part in the discussion on the hijacked UAE vessel 'Rawabi' in the UN Security Council on Wednesday and called for the immediate release of its crew members, which include seven Indians.



India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador T.S. Tirumurti expressed grave concern over the seizure of the UAE vessel and expressed deep concern about the safety and well-being of its crew members, including 7 Indian nationals.



The UAE has formally complained to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Monday about the hijacking of the UAE-flagged vessel by Yemen's Houthi rebels.



In her letter to the UN, the UAE's Ambassador to the UN, Lana Nusseibeh said that this act of piracy is contrary to fundamental provisions of international law and it also poses a serious threat to the freedom and safety of navigation as well as international trade in the Red Sea, and to regional security and stability.



Rawabi is a civilian cargo vessel, leased by a Saudi Arabian firm and was carrying equipment for a field hospital when hijacked earlier this month. It was transiting an international route, and had crew members from India, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Myanmar, and the Philippines.



