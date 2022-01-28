UNSC renews mandate of peacekeeping force in Cyprus

United Nations, Jan 28 (IANS) The Security Council has renewed the mandate for the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) until July 31, but expressed serious concerns about several issues, including the continued violations of the military status quo along the ceasefire lines.



Unanimously adopting resolution 2618, the Council called on the leaders of the two Cypriot communities and all involved parties to refrain from any actions and rhetoric that might damage the settlement process and that could raise tensions on the island, reports Xinhua news agency.



It also expressed concern over tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean, and underlined that disputes should be resolved peacefully, in accordance with applicable international law.



The Council expressed serious concern at the reported encroachment by both sides into the buffer zone separating Greek and Turkish communities in the northern and southern regions of the Mediterranean island since 1974 and the increase in unauthorised construction.



It called on the sides to reduce existing barriers to inter-communal contact and welcomed the continuation of the regular dialogue between them and the UN.



By other terms, the Council expressed deep regret over the lack of progress on an effective mechanism for direct military contacts between the sides and the relevant involved parties.



It urged flexibility and engagement by the sides and the relevant involved parties, facilitated by UNFICYP, to develop an acceptable proposal on the establishment of such a tool, and its timely implementation.



