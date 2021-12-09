UNSC condemns recent terrorist attacks in Iraq

United Nations, Dec 9 (IANS) The UN Security Council (UNSC) has strongly condemned two recent 'terrorist' attacks in Iraq.



In a press statement, the members of the Security Council condemned Tuesday's terrorist attack in Basra, which left at least four people dead and 20 others injured.



They also condemned December 3 terrorist attack in northern Iraq, which, claimed by the Islamic State terror group, resulted in at least 13 deaths.



The Council members expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the government of Iraq. They wished a speedy and full recovery to those injured, Xinhua news agency reported.



They underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice, and urged all states to cooperate actively with the government of Iraq and all other relevant authorities in this regard.



The Council members reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security, and stressed the need for all states to combat by all means threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.



They reiterated their support for the independence, sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity, democratic process and prosperity of Iraq, and reaffirmed their support for Iraq's security and the continued fight against terrorism, including against the Islamic State.



