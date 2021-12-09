UNSC concerned over jail sentences for ousted Myanmar leaders

United Nations, Dec 9 (IANS) The UN Security Council (UNSC) has expressed concerns over the sentencing of Aung San Suu Kyi, the former de facto leader of Myanmar who was ousted during the February 1 military coup, as well as deposed President Win Myint.



In a statement, the members of the Security Council reiterated their calls for the release of all those who have been arbitrarily detained since the military takeover, reports Xinhua news agency.



"The members of the Security Council once again stressed their continued support for the democratic transition in Myanmar, and underlined the need to uphold democratic institutions and processes, refrain from violence, pursue constructive dialogue and reconciliation in accordance with the will and interests of the people of Myanmar, fully respect human rights and fundamental freedoms and uphold the rule of law," it added.



The council members reiterated their strong commitment to the sovereignty, political independence, territorial integrity and unity of Myanmar.



The two deposed leaders were sentenced on Monday initially to four years in jail, but the terms were halved later to two years each.



They were found guilty on charges of "inciting dissent and breaking Covid rules" under thr Natural Disaster Management Law.



Suu Kyi, the 76-year-old former State Councillor, faces a total of 11 charges, such as violating the Official Secrets Act. She has denied them all.



The coup was staged after the military alleged massive voting fraud in the November 2020 general elections, which saw the NLD win a majority of seats in both houses of Parliament.



The takeover triggered widespread demonstrations and Myanmar's military has cracked down on pro-democracy protesters, activists and journalists, according to rights groups.



Suu Kyi is one of more than 10,600 people to have been arrested by the junta since February, and at least 1,303 others killed in the demonstrations, according to the monitoring group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.



--IANS

ksk/

