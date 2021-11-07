UNRWA's financial situation extremely dangerous: Official

Gaza, Nov 7 (IANS) An official of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said that the its financial situation is "extremely dangerous".



The UN agency suffers a deficit of more than $100 million for such services as the salaries of 28,000 UNRWA employees in its five areas of operation, Adnan Abu Hasna, the media advisor of UNRWA in Gaza, told reporters.



"The agency has made great efforts to find solutions to the crisis, but the situation seems difficult so far," Xinhua news agency quoted Abu Hasna as saying.



He noted that an international donors' conference will be held on November 16 to discuss the issue.



"I hope that the conference will succeed with a new vision for UNRWA's funding and its sustainability," he added.



The UNRWA was established by the UN General Assembly in 1949 with a mandate to provide assistance and protection to some 5.6 million Palestinian refugees with education, healthcare, relief and social services.



