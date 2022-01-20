UNRWA launches special appeal to help Palestinian refugees in Lebanon

Beirut, Jan 20 (IANS) The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has launched a special appeal to support Palestinian refugees in Lebanon suffering rising hardship and vulnerability.



The Special Appeal 2022 asks donors to support increased and regular cash assistance for food and other basic needs to the vulnerable Palestine refugees, as well as emergency funding for hospitalization, education, and camp services, including fuel for water supply and solid waste disposal, Xinhua news agency quoted a statement released by the UNRWA.



The appeal also calls for support to the agency's protection activities amid mounting abuse and violence in families and communities.



The current crisis affects everyone in Lebanon, and Palestine refugees are "enduring particular hardship given their already marginalised status in the country", said Claudio Cordone, Director of UNRWA Affairs in Lebanon.



"They are struggling to survive and their needs have increased dramatically, with poverty rates reaching 87 percent among the Palestinian refugees from Syria in Lebanon," he said.



Cordone noted that the appeal today "outlines the need for an enhanced and sustained program of assistance to ensure a dignified life for all Palestine refugees".



According to the statement, the appeal is part of the overall budget of $1.6 billion for 2022 that the agency needs to fulfil its mandate to provide millions of Palestine refugees' vital services, including education, health, and food assistance.



The humanitarian needs are expected to cover Gaza, the West Bank including East Jerusalem, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon.



UN estimates say that the number of Palestine refugees in Lebanon currently is approximately 192,000.



--IANS

ksk/

