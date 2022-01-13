'Unpaused: Naya Safar' motion poster is a vibrant mix of stories in the anthology

Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming Hindi anthology 'Unpaused: Naya Safar' dropped the motion poster of the film on Thursday, featuring the star cast of the anthology.



The motion poster, laced with pop music with guitar in prominence, gives a sneak peek into the anthology and tells the audience what they can anticipate from all the five films in the anthology which are titled 'Teen Tigada', 'The Couple', 'Gond Ke Laddu', 'War Room', and 'Vaikunth'.



'Unpaused: Naya Safar', the trailer of which will be released on January 15, showcases five unique stories encapsulating themes such as hope, positivity and new beginning.



Five filmmakers from varied backgrounds have come together to shape the anthology with their individual short films, the names include Shikha Makan, Ruchir Arun, Nupur Asthana, Ayappa KM and Nagraj Manjule. The anthology, which features an ensemble cast of Saqib Saleem, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Neena Kulkarni and Priyanshu Painyuli, will be released on Prime Video on January 21.



