Unni Mukundan's Malayalam film 'Meppadiyan' to release on Jan 14

Chennai, Dec 4 (IANS) Director Vishnu Mohan's Malayalam film 'Meppadiyan', which features actor Unni Mukundan in the lead, will hit screens on January 14, next year.



Making the announcement, actor and producer of the film, Unni Mukundan, on social media said, "(On) Jan 14th, almost a decade back, I had given my first shot as an actor and I can't be any happier to let you all know that this Jan 14th, I happily bring to you 'Meppadiyan', produced Under my banner, UnniMukundanFilms!"



The actor further added, "See you at the theatres! We as a team are blessed to have Shri Mohanlal launch our Ayyappa song and announce the release date of 'Meppadiyan'. Thank you Lalettan, from the entire team of 'Meppadiyan'."



The film was completed exactly one year ago and has since been awaiting release.



Apart from announcing the release date of the film, Mohanlal also released the third song from the film.



Unni Mukundan said, "I am really happy to share the third song from my film 'Meppadiyan'. 'Meppadiyan' had started its journey from Sabarimala and I'm just blessed to have had the opportunity to render these lines in the glory of Ayyappan. Also, it's a genre that I haven't tried, so it definitely is the most challenging song that I have sung. Rahul has done a fantastic job. And I just love the lyrics by Vinayak."



--IANS

mani/kr