Unni Mukundan clarifies why Manju Warrier deleted her promo post for his film

Chennai, Jan 22 (IANS) Actor Unni Mukundan has expressed support for Manju Warrier, after she was trolled for having deleted a post she put up to promote the Malayalam film 'Meppadiyan'.



Taking to Instagram, Mukundan said, "Hello friends, It has been brought to my notice that a certain issue related to a goodwill post made by Manju Warrier to promote my film 'Meppadiyan' is making unwanted news.



"I would like to clarify that it was well informed in advance by Manju Warrier's social media team that any goodwill post of this nature will be removed after a week from their social media handles.



"So we don't see any issue here. Hence, it's a request not to drag an honoured and celebrated actor with such feeble concerns. Hope all concerns related to this issue end here."



'Meppadiyan' has been directed by Vishnu Mohan. Unni Mukundan, apart from starring in the film, has also produced it.



--IANS

