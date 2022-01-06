Union Minister Nityanand Rai tests Covid positive

New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Thursday said he has tested positive for Covid-19.



In a tweet in Hindi, the Minister said: "My Covid test has come positive. I have completely isolated myself. People who have come in contact with me are requested to take the necessary steps with caution."



On Wednesday, Rai had participated in an event organised at the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) Shaurya Officer's institute here.



Besides Rai, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pawar also tested positive for the virus on Thursday.



On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BJP MP from Northeast Delhi Manoj Tiwari announced that they were also infected.



Amid the ongoing third wave of the pandemic, Delhi on Wednesday reported 10,665 Covid cases, a significant rise of 94.58 per cent from Tuesday.



According to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, the city is likely to report 14,000 Covid-19 cases on Thursday.



Meanwhile, a total of eight Covid deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, which is the highest since June 26, 2021 when only nine deaths were reported.



With this, the death toll has climbed to 25,121.



The active cases in Delhi have also gone up to 1.58 per cent.



--IANS

