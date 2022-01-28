Union minister Bhupendra Yadav to address issues to avoid BJP-JD(U) clash

atna, Jan 28 (IANS) Amid the ongoing tussle between the leaders of Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the latter has sent Union minister Bhupendra Yadav to Patna to assess the situation and take the feedback from leaders and ministers of the saffron party.



The party has told every BJP minister to attend a meeting on Saturday and give their feedback on the functioning of the state government and the weightage they are gaining in it.



Some sources have said that the ministers are not getting their due in the state government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of the JD(U). The bureaucrats in the ranks of principal secretary and chief secretary are reportedly creating hurdles in every key decision and not allowing the BJP ministers to dictate terms.



The first meeting will be held on Saturday where two Deputy CMs, Tar Kishore Prasad and Renu Devi, and state BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal will be present, among others.



"The BJP leaders will discuss the issues on which they are having clashes with the leaders of JD(U)," said a source.



"BJP and JD(U), despite running a coalition government in Bihar, have clashed with each other several times in the past. Issues like liquor ban, caste-based Census, depleting law and order situation in the state, farmers' issues etc. have brought the leaders of the two camps at loggerheads," he said.



Yadav will also discuss the seat sharing formula for the MLC elections to 24 seats. The BJP has already announced a 50:50 seat sharing formula.



Yadav will also meet Nitish Kumar on Saturday.



--IANS

ajk/arm