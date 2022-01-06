Unicef distributes protective materials to schools in Libya

Tripoli, Jan 6 (IANS) Protective and sanitizing materials have been distributed to a number of schools in western Libya to stem the spread of Covid-19, the Unicef has announced.



"This month, UNICEF launched the second part of its Back to School initiative, distributing cleaning and disinfection materials and personal protective equipment," Xinhua news agency quoted a Unicef statement as saying.



This initiative benefits 39,000 school children and teachers in more than 60 schools in the West region including the towns of Zultun, Regdalin, Ajaylat and Al-jamil, the statement said.



Libya has so far reported 391,633 Covid-19 cases, with 5,752 deaths, according to the National Center for Disease Control of Libya.



The centre also confirmed that 1,886,754 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 865,636 were fully inocilated.



