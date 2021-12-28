Unicef deploys mobile health teams for Afghan women, kids

Kabul, Dec 28 (IANS) The Unicef announced that it has deployed mobile health teams across Afghanistan to address issues faced by women and children amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the war-torn nation.



In its announcement on Monday, the UN agency said that the teams will travel around the country to those women and children who cannot access health services, reports Khaama Press.



The teams are equipped with urgent nutritional packages and will provide services to the malnourished children in Afghanistan, according to the Unicef.



Over the past year, the present situation in Afghanistan has become even more desperate as conflict, drought, and the Covid-19 pandemic have collided to create an humanitarian emergency, said the UN agency.



Essential services are on the brink of collapse, exacerbating the needs of an already vulnerable population.



More than half of the population need assistance, including 12.9 million children, according to the Unicef.



As the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate, outbreaks of life-threatening diseases are putting children's lives at risk.



Tens of thousands of cases of measles have been reported in children so far in 2021, and there have also been outbreaks of acute watery diarrhoea, malaria and dengue fever.



