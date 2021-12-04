Uneasy calm ahead of Malayalam actors' body election

Kochi, Dec 4 (IANS) With the Malayalam film industry being known for its big egos, an uneasy calm prevails as the election to the Malayalam actors body AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes) is round the corner.



The election -- held once every three years -- is scheduled for December 19, and around 500 actors form the electorate.



The first shot was fired when actor Shammi Thilakan wrote on his Facebook page that he had an "unpleasant experience" when he contacted his fellow stars for support to his candidature.



"I had an unpleasant experience when I said I am also filing my papers for nomination. Some people were campaigning against me and saying none should sign my nomination papers but finally I managed to get the signatures and have filed the nomination," he said.



Shammi, who has filed his nomination to the post of general secretary, is the son of legendary actor Thilakan (known by single name), who passed away a few years ago.



Thilakan also had a bumpy ride with AMMA, and was ousted from the association in 2010.



Speaking to IANS, incumbent general secretary Edavela Babu said the election committee including the legal experts were vetting the nominations.



"The withdrawal of nominations is on December 8.... I have filed my nomination for the post of general secretary but I do not know who all have filed," said Babu.



The current president of AMMA is Mohanlal, and he is also seeking re-nomination.



Actor-turned legislator K.B. Ganesh Kumar, who is one of the vice-presidents, has decided not to seek renomination, while another legislator Mukesh who is also the vice-president, is likely to be in the fray.



Meanwhile, reports have surfaced that the nomination of Shammi was rejected as it was not in order.



