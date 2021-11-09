Unable to get drugs, man stabs two, arrested within hours: Police

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) A 25-year-old drug addict was arrested within 12 hours of his stabbing two people, including one fatally, in the national capital's Mohan Garden area as they stopped him from securing drugs, police said.



"We received a PCR call on November 8 that two people were stabbed and were taken to the nearby hospital," a police official said.



"The woman identified as Priyanka, 35, was declared dead with one stab wound on the left side of the chest whereas another person named Sunny, 29, admitted with stab wounds on the right thigh, was under treatment," the official said.



According to the police, the call was made by Suraj, the son of the deceased, who told police that he had come to meet his friend (and accused) Lucky at Peepal Chowk but he gave him Rs 400 for purchasing smack and took his mobile phone at knife point.



"Suraj went away and reached his home nearby. He informed about the incident to his mother and his uncle Sunny. Both of them accompanied him to Peepal Chowk and confronted Lucky. They took Suraj's phone back and returned the Rs 400. However while they were returning, Lucky attacked Sunny and Priyanka with a knife and fled from the spot," the police said in a statement.



After identifying the accused, information was gathered and teams were constituted to apprehend him. CCTV footage of the place of the incident was seized, police said, adding that the accused was picked from the nearby Nawada Metro Station.



Detailed interrogation was conducted whereby Lucky confessed his crime.



The weapon has also been recovered at his instance.



