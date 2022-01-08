Unabated surge, J&K reports 655 new Covid cases

Jammu, Jan 8 (IANS) Unabated surge in Covid cases continued in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday as 655 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours.



An official bulletin said 655 people tested positive, 392 from Jammu division and 263 from Kashmir division.



Three patients also died, one in Jammu division and 2 in Kashmir division as the total number of people killed by coronavirus in J&K rose to 4,537, out of which 2,203 died in Jammu division and 2,334 in Kashmir division.



So far, 3,43,965 people have been infected by the coronavirus in J&K out of which 3,46,446 have recovered.



Officials said 63,311 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were administered during the last 24 hours in J&K.



