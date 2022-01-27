UN official calls on Libyan parties to set clear timeline for polls

Tripoli, Jan 27 (IANS) Special Adviser to the UN Secretary-General on Libya Stephanie Williams called on parties in the country to set a clear timeline for the holding of general elections in the country.



Williams made her remarks on Wednesday during a meeting with representatives of the municipal council of the southern city of Sabha. Included in the meeting were academics, dignitaries and representatives from youth and women groups, Xinhua news agency reported.



"My visit today was an expression of my determination to meet the people of Sabha face-to-face, listen to them firsthand about their concerns and their views, especially about Libya's political future and how the UN can assist them in their quest for peace, stability, unity and democracy," Williams tweeted.



"From the city of Sabha, I renewed my call to the House of Representatives, the High Council of State, the Government of National Unity, and other concerned institutions and parties to listen to the will of their people and put the elections firmly back on track, through a consensual path and a clear timeline that can lead to the holding of elections in the shortest possible timeframe," Williams said.



Libya was expected to hold presidential elections on December 24 last year. However, the elections were postponed indefinitely due to technical and legal issues, according to the country's elections commission.



The elections are part of a roadmap adopted by the UN-sponsored Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, with the aim of bringing stability to Libya following years of political division and insecurity.



