UN migration agency provides assistance for families affected by floods in Libya

Tripoli, Nov 3 (IANS) The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has said it provided assistance to more than 150 families displaced by floods in eastern Libya, Xinhua news agency reported.



"More than 150 families in eastern Libya have been displaced from their homes due to flash floods caused by the heavy rain over the weekend," the UN Migration agency said in a statement on Tuesday.



This emergency triggered the UN Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) which includes coordinated emergency assistance from World Food Programme, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Libya, United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Libya and IOM to support the affected households with assistance, the statement added.



"In line with RRM's commitment to respond within 72 hours of an emergency, IOM jointly with RRM members distributed food, core relief items and drinking water in Albayar to 85 households and in Almaraj/Tacnis to 73 households," it said



