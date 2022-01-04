UN envoy expresses concern over ongoing political crisis in Sudan

Khartoum, Jan 4 (IANS) Volker Perthes, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sudan, has expressed concern over the ongoing political crisis in the country and civilian casualties in street protests.



The envoy said in a statement that he "remains concerned by the ongoing political crisis which risks further derailing progress made since the December revolution", reports Xinhua news agency.



He said he was "deeply concerned by the number of civilians killed and injured in the context of the ongoing protests".



Perthes urged the security forces to abide by their obligations under international law and strictly uphold the rights of protesters to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, saying that perpetrators of violence must be brought to justice.



The UN envoy also regretted the resignation of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Sunday.



However, the envoy voiced respect for Hamdok's decision and commended the accomplishments made under his leadership, during the first phase of the transitional period.



On Monday, Chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan stressed the need to form an independent government with consent of all the Sudanese people after Hamdok resigned.



Al-Burhan stressed the need to achieve the tasks of the transitional period with the top priority of realising peace and security and conducting elections in the country.



Sudan has been suffering a political crisis after Al-Burhan, also General Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces, declared a state of emergency on October 25, 2021, and dissolved the Sovereign Council and government.



On November 21, Al-Burhan and the then removed Prime Minister Hamdok signed a political declaration, which included reinstating the latter as Prime Minister, but the deal has so far failed to calm the street.



