UN closes passenger operations terminal at Mogadishu airport

Mogadishu, Dec 27 (IANS) The UN announced that it has closed its passenger operations facility (Movcon) at the Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu following a directive from the Somalian government.



In a statement issued here on Saturday, the UN Assistance Mission (UNSOM) said it regretted the December 23 closure of the terminal which was apparently prompted by allegations that have yet to be presented to the world body in detail to permit an inquiry, reports Xinhua news agency.



"We take seriously any concerns that the government may raise about UN operations at any time and regret that this instruction to close was issued abruptly and with minimal prior consultation," the UNSOM said in the statement.



The world body said it operates in the African nation with full respect of Somali law under the terms of the Status of Mission Agreement and other relevant bilateral agreements signed by UN agencies, funds, and programs, as well as the UN Charter and the Convention on the Privileges and Immunities.



The UN in Somalia said it has scheduled further discussions on this matter with the Somali government officials in the coming days, noting that it remains committed to its partnership with the country and to continuing to assist its people despite these operational disruptions.



The government on December 22 directed the world body to close the Movcon facility which is a special terminal that is used by the UN staff and other foreign visitors in Mogadishu.



Aden Adde International Airport authorities had cited violation of immigration protocols in a letter to the UN and directed both UN and AMISOM staff to henceforth use the VIP lounge and the main terminal.



--IANS

ksk/

