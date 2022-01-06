UN calls for maximum restraint over seizure of UAE ship off Yemen

UNited Nations, Jan 6 (IANS) The UN has called for maximum restraint after the Houthi militia in Yemen seized a United Arab Emirates (UAE) ship.



While the circumstances are unclear, the world organization follows with concern reports of the seizure, Xinhua news agency quoted Stephane Dujarric, the chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, as saying to reporters here.



"We reaffirm the need to respect the rights and obligations relating to maritime navigation in accordance with international law," he said.



"We urge all concerned parties and countries in the region to exercise maximum restraint and refrain from taking any escalatory action."



The spokesman said the UN reiterates its call "for the Yemeni parties to engage with the special envoy of the secretary-general (Hans Grundberg of Sweden) and his mediation efforts with the aim to advance the political process to reach a comprehensive, negotiated settlement to end the conflict in the country".



The Houthi militia said they seized a UAE military ship in the Red Sea off Yemen.



"The UAE ship carries military equipment and entered the Yemeni regional waters without permission," militia spokesman Yehya Sarea said on Monday.



However, the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi militia in Yemen said in a statement that the UAE-flagged vessel was attacked and seized by the Houthi militia.



It said the vessel carried medical equipment.



