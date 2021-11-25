UN agency for Palestine refugees seeks new contributors to achieve sustainable funding for budget

Gaza, Nov 25 (IANS) The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has said that it will hold contacts with donors to bring new contributors to achieve sustainable funding to cover its budget.



UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini made the remark on Wednesday during a meeting with Ahmad Abu Holi, a member of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO)'s executive committee, in Gaza city.



The donors' conference, which was held in Brussels on November 16 to collect funds for the Palestinians, "is a positive and successful step, but it is not a magic wand to solve all the problems," Lazzarini said.



On November 16, the international conference held in Brussels to support the UNRWA was attended by about 60 countries and international organisations, Xinhua news agency reported.



Holi told reporters that it is essential to build on the results of the donors' conference "to achieve financial stability in the UNRWA's regular budget and cover the current financial deficit which has reached 60 million US dollars."



The UNRWA was established by the UN General Assembly in 1949 with a mandate to provide assistance and protection to some 5.6 million Palestinian refugees in the West Bank, Gaza Strip, Lebanon, Syria, and Jordan.



