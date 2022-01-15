Ukrainian Prez seeks trilateral meeting with US, Russia

Kiev, Jan 15 (IANS) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed holding a trilateral meeting with his US and Russian counterparts Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, a senior official here said.



Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian President's Office, said that Zelensky has already delivered the proposal to Biden, reports Xinhua news agency.



"We are still waiting for a reaction from the Russian side, but our American partners accepted our proposal with interest," Yermak was cited as saying during his talks with former US Ambassador to Ukraine John Herbst.



According to Yermak, the meeting between the three leaders could be held via a video conference.



Recently, Ukraine, the US and some other Western countries have voiced concerns over the alleged Russian military build-up along the country's borders.



On January 10, the US and Russia held security talks in Geneva to discuss Ukraine, among other issues.



After the talks, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Russia has no plans to attack Ukraine, and there was no reason to fear an escalation of tensions.



