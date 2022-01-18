Ukrainian, German, French FMs to discuss prospects for Normandy talks

KIev, Jan 18 (IANS) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that he will hold a meeting with his German and French counterparts, Annalena Baerbock and Jean-Yves Le Drian, to discuss the revival of the Normandy format.



"We will have a tripartite meeting. We will discuss in detail the prospects for a meeting of all four foreign ministers of the Normandy format," Kuleba told reporters after his talks with Baerbock in the Ukrainian capital.



For Kiev, it is important that neither Berlin nor Paris makes any decisions on Ukraine without Ukraine, Kuleba said.



For her part, Baerbock said that Germany and France will do their best to revive the Normandy format.



The Normandy format, a four-party diplomatic group consisting of Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France, was set up to resolve the conflict in Ukraine's eastern region of Donbas.



The Normandy format's Foreign Ministers met the last time in April 2020 via a video conference.



On Tuesday, the German Foreign Minister is set to visit Russia for talks with her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.



--IANS

ksk/

