Ukraine's farm trade with Asia soars 20% in January-September

Kiev, Nov 30 (IANS) The agricultural products trade between Ukraine and Asian countries reached $10 billion in January through September 2021, soaring 20 per cent year-on-year, official figures have showed.



During the period, China was the largest export destination for Ukrainian farm products in Asia, followed by India and Turkey, the National Research Center Institute of Agrarian Economics of Ukraine said in a statement.



According to the statement, Ukraine mostly exported cereals, oilseeds, oil, food processing residues and meat products to Asian countries in the first nine months of 2021, and imported exotic fruits, palm oil, oilseeds, tea and coffee, Xinhua news agency reported.



The Institute of Agrarian Economics of Ukraine forecast that the country's agricultural exports to Asian countries will reach $10.9 billion this year.



In 2020, Ukraine's agri-product exports to China skyrocketed by 84 per cent year-on-year to $3.5 billion.



