Ukraine's Covid-19 death toll tops 90,000

Kiev, Dec 11 (IANS) A total of 442 more people have died from Covid-19 in Ukraine, bringing the country's death toll to 90,343, the Health Ministry has said on Friday.



Meanwhile the country has registered 11,327 new Covid-19 cases, Xinhua news agency quoted the ministry as saying.



So far, some 45.2 per cent of Ukrainian adults have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccines, while 39.4 per cent have been fully vaccinated, it said.



Ukraine, which has a population of some 42 million people, has recorded more than 3.5 million Covid-19 cases during the pandemic.



