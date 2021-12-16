Ukraine extends quarantine measures until March

Kiev, Dec 16 (IANS) Ukraine has extended its Covid-19 quarantine measures through the end of March next year instead of the end of December, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.



Ukrainians must adhere to all imposed restrictions until 70 per cent of the population is vaccinated, Xinhua news agency quoted Shmyhal as saying on Wednesday.



Some 40 per cent of Ukrainian adults have been fully vaccinated against the virus so far.



Ukraine has recorded 3.57 million Covid-19 cases till date and 91,958 deaths.



