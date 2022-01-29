U'khand polls: Modi, Shah, Rajanth, Yogi among 30 star campaigners of BJP

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are among the 30 star campaigners of the BJP for the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly polls.



The saffron party has released the list of the star campaigners which also includes Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, Road, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister Smriti Irani, Union Minister V K Singh, Union minister and state election in-charge Pralhad Joshi, BJP national president J.P. Nadda, party national general secretary and state in-charge Dushyant Gautam, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, state president Madan Kaushik and national media incharge Anil Baluni.



Besides Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh is also one of the star campaigners.



The list also includes the party's former Chief Ministers Tirath Singh Rawat, Trivendra Singh Rawat, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Vijay Bahuguna; BJP's co-incharges Rekha Verma and Sardar R.P. Singh; state co-incharge Locket Chatterjee; General Secretary (Organisation) Ajay Kumar; MPs Ajay Tamta, Naresh Bansal, Nayab Singh Saini; state cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj; former MP Balraj Passi; and Loksabha MP Manoj Tiwari.



Satpal Maharaj is the only Minister of the Dhami cabinet who features in the list.



Polling for the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly will be held on February 14 and results will be declared on March 10.



