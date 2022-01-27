U'khand BJP using social media platforms to reach out to voters

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) Amid restriction by Election Commission on rallies and roadshows, the BJP is using different social media platforms in Uttarakhand to reach out to maximum voters before polling day. Apart from constituency specific groups on social media, the Uttarakhand BJP is also using its pages of district and block units on different social media platforms to reach out to voters.



It is learnt that the BJP has made over 10,000 WhatsApp groups in the state and other social media platforms like telegram. The party also actively uses its district and block units on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to reach out to people.



Amid restriction of public rallies and roadshows, the BJP is also holding virtual rallies in three to four assembly constituencies every day.



"Every day we are organising virtual rallies in three to four assembly constituencies. We have set up a studio in Dehradun from where senior leaders and one of our candidates address voters of a particular constituency. A link is sent to all the voters of that particular assembly seat on their mobile phones to join the rally," Uttarakhand IT department convener Shekhar Verma told IANS.



The saffron party is also enrolling social media 'Yodha' (warrior) to spread the achievements of the Pushkar Singh Dhami government and defuse propaganda of opposition parties in the state. The BJP has launched a campaign 'Dev Bhoomi ke Digital Yodha' to enrol volunteers and made an appeal to youth to join the campaign to become cyber 'yodha'.



Polling for the 70-member Uttarakhand assembly will be held on February 14 and counting of votes will be held on March 10. The ruling BJP is leaving no stone unturned to retain power in the state. The BJP has set a target of winning over 60 seats. In the last assembly polls in 2017, the BJP won 57 seats.



--IANS

ssb/svn