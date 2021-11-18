UK records another 38,263 new coronavirus cases

London, Nov 18 (IANS) Britain has registered 38,263 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 9,675,058, according to official figures released.



The country also reported a further 201 coronavirus-related deaths taking the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain at 143,360. These death toll only includes people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.



There are currently 8,705 patients in hospital with Covid-19, Xinhua news agency reported.



The latest data came as the World Health Organisation (WHO) said coronavirus deaths in Europe rose by 5 per cent in the last week, making it the only region in the world where fatalities increased.



In its weekly report, the WHO said 50,000 Covid deaths were recorded worldwide last week, but all regions aside from Europe saw fatalities remain steady or decline.



Of the 3.3 million new cases reported, 2.1 million came from Europe. The highest number of new cases were in the Britain, Germany, and Russia.



More than 88 per cent of people aged 12 and above in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 80 per cent have received both doses, the latest figures indicate. More than 23 per cent have received booster jabs or the third dose of a coronavirus vaccine.



To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.



