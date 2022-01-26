UK PM greets India on Republic Day

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has greeted the people of India on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day saying that the nations are tied by deep bonds that span through the generations.



In his message, on the eve of the Republic Day, he recalled the Free Trade Agreement between India and the UK and also the joint manufacturing of Corona vaccine by the Oxford-AstraZeneca.



"The UK and India are tied by deep bonds that span through the generations and across some of the greatest modern day challenges we have faced. That is why I want to send my best wishes on behalf of the United Kingdom to the people of India, and to all the British Indians in the UK, on India's Republic Day."



"As two diverse democracies, I am proud of our strong friendship, demonstrated by the launch of free trade negotiations this month and our partnership manufacturing the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. I look forward to fortifying those bonds as we bring our ambitions, people and economies together to prosper for the next 75 years and beyond." the message read.



On January 13, 2022, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal launched the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations with the United Kingdom along with Anne-Marie Trevelyan, UK Secretary of State for International Trade in New Delhi.



The FTA is expected to facilitate the target of doubling bilateral trade between India and the United Kingdom by 2030, set by the Prime Ministers of both the nations, Narendra Modi and Boris Johnson in May 2021.



In May, 2021, AstraZeneca pledged $1 million USD in humanitarian aid to support relief activities in India as well as other communities around the world hardest hit by the pandemic.



This includes directing $250,000 USD to Direct Relief to support their efforts in India, which includes the distribution of oxygen concentrators, medicines, other supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) to provide treatment and care for those with Covid-19.



"We remain steadfast in our continued commitment to changing the course of the pandemic for the people of India," said Pascal Soriot, Chief Executive Officer, AstraZeneca on AstraZeneca's support to India during the second wave of the corona pandemic.



