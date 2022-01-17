UK makes more arrests after killing of hostage-taker in Texas synagogue standoff

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) Two teenagers have been arrested in England as part of the investigation into a hostage-taking incident at a synagogue in Texas on Saturday, the BBC reported.



British citizen Malik Faisal Akram, 44, from Blackburn was shot dead after a standoff with the police in Colleyville, Texas, on Saturday night, the report said.



Details of the age or gender of the pair arrested in south Manchester on Sunday evening were not revealed.



Greater Manchester Police said that they are liaising with the local communities and continuing to assist in the US inquiry.



The force said the two teenagers were arrested "as part of the ongoing investigation into the attack" and were being held in custody for questioning.



According to US police sources, Akram arrived in the US via New York's JFK international airport two weeks ago.



Akram's brother, Gulbar, confirmed his death in a statement carried on the Blackburn Muslim Community Facebook page. He apologised to the victims and said his brother had been suffering from mental health issues, the report said.



The hostage-taker was heard demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist who is currently serving an 86-year term in a prison in Forth Worth, Texas, about 20 miles away from the synagogue, law enforcement officials told local media.



US President Joe Biden appeared to confirm the attacker had been seeking her release, saying the Texas attack was related to "someone who was arrested 15 years ago and has been in jail for 10 years", the report said.



The US President said the attacker had apparently bought weapons after he landed in the US.



Akram was branded a 'menace' for expressing his desire to be onboard one of the planes that destroyed the World Trade Centre in 2001.



--IANS

san/arm