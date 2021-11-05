UGC NET exams from Nov 20 to Dec 5: NTA

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) The University Grants Commission's National Eligibility Test (NET) examinations will be held from November 20 to December 5, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said on Friday.



This time, the examinations for December 2020 and June 2021 semester will be held jointly.



The NTA will soon release the admit cards.



Candidates appearing for the examination will be given an option to download the admit cards from UGC's official website.



The NTA has also issued helpline number 011-40759000 to facilitate the aspirants.



NTA Senior Director Sadhna Parashar said a new schedule has been released for the exams.



The examination will be held on November 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 29, 30 and December 1, 3, 4 and 5.



