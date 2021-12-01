Uganda says joint military operations against ADF rebels in DR Congo to continue

Kampala, Dec 1 (IANS) The Uganda military has said its joint military operations with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) forces against rebel Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) will continue.



The military in a statement issued on Tuesday said that as it moves into ground operations, it will look for other targets of opportunity.



The statement said the airstrikes launched against the rebel outfit on Tuesday were accurate, Xinhua news agency.



The military said in the Tuesday morning attack, it used air and artillery fire to attack a number of targets of the ADF, an outfit accused of causing mayhem in eastern DRC and blasting bombs in the Uganda capital Kampala.



However, the statement did not mention the number of casualties.



The ADF, an affiliate of the Islamic State in central Africa, is a Ugandan rebel group holed up in eastern DRC.



