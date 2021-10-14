Uganda on alert as Ebola recurs in neighbouring DRC

Kampala, Oct 14 (IANS) Uganda's Ministry of Health said it is on alert after the deadly Ebola broke out in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).



Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng told reporters that they have increased surveillance along the border with DRC where a confirmed case was reported on October 6, reports Xinhua news agency.



The two countries have porous borders with border communities crossing without restrictions.



Aceng said the response team in DRC is tracking 100 contacts with the confirmed case.



"As part of our preparedness measures, surveillance has been intensified focusing on all travellers from DRC arriving Uganda through the various points of entry. Surveillance in border districts to DRC has also been heightened," the Minister said.



Ebola is a highly contagious hemorrhagic fever that causes a range of symptoms including fever, vomiting, diarrhoea, generalised pain or malaise and in many cases internal and external bleeding, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).



Mortality rates of the viral disease are extremely high, with the human fatality rate ranging from 50 per cent to 89 per cent, depending on viral subtype, according to the WHO.



--IANS

ksk/

