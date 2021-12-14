Uganda asks Congo-based rebels to surrender under amnesty law

Kampala, Dec 14 (IANS) The Ugandan military has urged the rebel Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) holed up in the Democratic Republic of the Congo to surrender under the amnesty law, adding they would not be charged for the offences committed.



"We encourage others who wish to surrender to Uganda, especially the Ugandans, to do so because the amnesty law is still in force and they can still benefit from it," Deputy Army Spokesperson, Ronald Kakurungu said in a statement on Monday.



The Ugandan and Congolese militaries are jointly fighting the ADF, a Ugandan rebel group and an affiliate of the Islamic State in central Africa, Xinhua news agency reported.



The rebel outfit is also accused of the bombings in the Ugandan capital Kampala in October and November.



Kakurungu said so far 61 ADF fighters have surrendered to the Congolese army since they launched a joint operation against the rebels in eastern Congo on November 30.



So far six ADF camps have been destroyed in the joint operation, he added.



