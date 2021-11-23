udaan logs 95% growth in its food & FMCG business

Bengaluru, Nov 23 (IANS) Business-to-business (B2B) ecommerce platform udaan on Tuesday said it saw over 95 per cent growth (on-year) for its food and FMCG business in October this year.



Fuelled by the 'Mega Bharat Sale' for kirana shops and small retailers across the country, the FMCG business witnessed a growth (on-year) of over 115 per cent with major demands coming from small-town India, the company said in a statement.



To cater to the growing demand, udaan plans to scale its warehouse capacity to 50 million square feet across the country in the next 7-8 years.



"We will continue to build on the growth momentum and partner with more national and regional brands enabling small retailers of Bharat to grow their business on our platform," said Gaurav Dhawan, Commercial Director, Food and FMCG Business, udaan.



During the festive month, the platform witnessed a 75 per cent jump in retailer participation and over 90 per cent repeat purchase coming from existing buyers.

The platform also witnessed major participation from buyers from Tier 2 and 3 cities, with north India leading in overall sales.



udaan has invested more than Rs 4,000 crore in the past 12-18 months across different pillars of business, to accelerate and strengthen capabilities to serve its customers better.



Founder in 2016 and headquartered in Bengaluru, it currently has a network of over three million registered users and 25-30,000 sellers across more than 900 cities in the country.



