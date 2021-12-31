U19 Asia Cup final: Indian bowlers shine, reduce Sri Lanka to 74/7 before rain stops play

Dubai, Dec 31 (IANS) India's bowling attack, with immaculate line and length, shined to keep Sri Lanka to 74/7 in 33 overs before rain stopped play in the final of the U19 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium here on Friday.



India's fantastic show with the ball started with pacers Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravi Kumar and Raj Bawa pushing Sri Lanka on backfoot in the first ten overs. After Kumar and Bawa took a wicket apiece, off-spinner Kaushal Tambe compounded Sri Lanka's problems by picking up two wickets.



Left-arm spinner Vicky Ostwal was the pick of the bowlers for India, taking 3/11 in eight overs.



After toss went in Sri Lanka's favour, the innings didn't go their way. Left-arm pacer Kumar provided the first breakthrough for India as Chamindu Wickramasinghe departed for three, giving a simple catch to Bawa at third man.



Kumar could have got his second wicket if not for slip fielder dropping a tough chance apart from an early run-out chance missed.



Kumar and Bawa kept things tight with their disciplined bowling as Sri Lanka crawled to 15/1, without scoring a boundary. Bawa got his first wicket as Shevon Daniel nicked behind to keeper Aaradhya Yadav for six.



Sadisha Rajapaksa and Anjala Bandara struck a boundary each but off-spinner Kaushal Tambe trapped the latter lbw.



Tambe returned to clean bowl Pawan Pathiraja for four. Rajapaksa, who had entered the double figures, holed out to Shaik Rasheed off left-arm spinner Vicky Ostwal.



Ostwal returned in the 27th over to take out Dunith Wellalage (caught by Bawa at mid-wicket) and Ranuda Somarathne (trapped lbw).



Sri Lanka laboured to reach 74/7 in 33 overs before rain halted play.



Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 74/7 in 33 overs (Sadisha Rajapaksa 14, Raveen de Silva 13 not out; Vicky Ostwal 3/11, Kaushal Tambe 2/23) vs India.



--IANS



nr/akm