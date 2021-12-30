U-19 Asia Cup: India thrash Bangladesh by 103 runs in semis, to face Sri Lanka in final

Dubai, Dec 30 (IANS) Riding on Shaik Rasheed fantastic knock (90 not out), India thrashed Bangladesh by 103 runs in the semifinal to set up a final clash with Sri Lanka in the Under-19 Asia Cup, here on Thursday.



Batting first, India posted a decent total of 243-8 in 50 overs courtesy a fine knock by Rasheed after being invited to bat. Apart from him, Vicky Ostwal (28 not out ), captain Yash Dhull (26) and Raj Bawa (23) also made valuable contributions with the bat for India.



Rakibul Hasan was the most successful bowler for Bangladesh with his bowling figures of three for 41 from his 10 overs.



In reply, Bangladesh lost their wickets at regular intervals and were eventually bowled out for 140 runs in 38.2 overs. Ariful Islam top-scored for Bangladesh with his 42 runs knock, while opener Mahfijul Islam made 26.



For India, Ravi Kumar (2/22), Vicky Ostwal (2/25), Raj Bawa (2/26), and Rajvardhan Hangargekar (2/36) shared eight wickets between them, while Kaushal Tambe (1/5) and Nishant Sindhu (1/25) picked one wicket each.



India will now face Sri Lanka in the summit clash in Dubai on Friday. Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 22 runs in another semi final clash.



Brief Scores: India U-19: 243 for 8 in 50 overs (Shaik Rasheed 90; Rakibul Hasan 3/41) beat Bangladesh U-19: 140 all out in 38.2 overs (Ariful Islam 42; Ravi Kumar 2/22, Vicky Ostwal 2/25, Raj Bawa 2/26) by 103 runs.



