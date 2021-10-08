Two Uzbek nationals held at Delhi airport with over $114,000

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Two Uzbek nationals were held with $1,14,600 (approx Rs 86 lakh at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here on Friday, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said.



The accused, identified as Ummatov Sherzod and Sayfullaev Sardorh, were supposed to travel to Sharjah by Air Arabia airlines flight No.G9-466.



During x-ray screening of their bags, CISF personnel noticed a suspicious image of currency notes inside their handbags. They were allowed to go for check-in and immigration formalities, but they were kept under close watch through electronic and physical surveillance.



During the pre-embarkation security check, their bags were screened and selected for a physical check.



"On physical checking of their bags, a huge amount of foreign currency - $19,200 from the hand baggage of Sherzod and $95,400 from the hand baggage of Sardor, or a total of $1,14,600, was found concealed under the clothes inside their bags," the CISF said.



As on inquiry, the duo was not able to produce any valid documents for carrying a huge amount of foreign currency, both of them, and the recovered foreign currency, were then handed over to the Customs officials for further action in the matter.



--IANS

uj/vd