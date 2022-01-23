Two Ugandan nationals held while trying to smuggle drugs

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) Two Ugandan nationals have been held here at the IGI airport while trying to smuggle in drugs, officials said on Sunday.



The Customs Department said it has arrested one Ugandan national who was trying to smuggle in drugs by swallowing them.



Heroin capsules valued at Rs 7 crore were recovered from his abdomen following an operation at the RML Hospital.



The official said that the individual was apprehended on January 16.



"Subsequently, on thorough checking of his baggage, 53 capsules of off-white coloured substances in his black coloured hand bag were recovered. The passenger admitted that he had also swallowed some capsules of narcotic substance," said the Customs official.



The official said that a total of 91 capsules were recovered from him.



The Customs Department said that another Ugandan national -- a woman, was arrested on January 19 for smuggling narcotic substance valued at Rs 9 crore.



Her belongings were thoroughly checked by the customs official. Some material was also found to be concealed in her undergarments.



"On detailed examination, it yielded a total of 1,293 grams of off-white powdery substance suspected to be heroin. On being subjected to diagnostic test, prima facie, it appears to contain commercial quantity of heroin having international value of Rs 9 crore," said the custom official.



Further investigation into the matter is underway.



