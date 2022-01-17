Two-time Cong MLA joins Punjab Lok Congress

Chandigarh, Jan 17 (IANS) Senior Congress leader and two-time MLA from Garhshankar in Punjab, Luv Kumar Goldy on Monday joined the Punjab Lok Congress along with hundreds of his supporters, including sarpanches, members of municipal council and block samitis.



While joining the party, Goldy said he had always faith and confidence in the leadership of former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh. He said after taking his supporters into confidence, he had decided to join the Punjab Lok Congress.



Goldy said Punjab needed the leadership of Amarinder Singh the most as his successors had proved utter failures. He said the Congress was in a state of 'civil war' and the Congress candidates would lose deposit in most of the constituencies.



Welcoming Goldy into party fold, Amarinder Singh, who is in isolation due to Covid, in a special message said Goldy belonged to a respectable political family of Garhshankar which had great contributions towards the freedom of the country and welfare of the state.



Dharam Singh Fauji, a Municipal Councillor from Barnala, also joined the Punjab Lok Congress along with his supporters.



--IANS

