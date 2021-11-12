Two terrorists killed in Kashmir encounter

Srinagar, Nov 12 (IANS) Second terrorist was killed in an ongoing encounter with the security forces in the Chawalgam area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said on Friday.



"One more unidentified terrorist killed (Total 02). Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on," police said.



The gunfight broke out on Thursday after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.



As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.



